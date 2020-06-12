Virtual Brat Fest raises $70,000 for local charities

The Virtual Brat Fest, an online alternative to the World's Largest Brat Fest, raised a total of $70,000 for local charities, according to event organizers.
Normally held over Memorial Day weekend, Brat Fest was initially postponed to late August and later canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The annual celebration of bratwurst and live music, which bills itself the largest such event in the world, subsequently became an online fundraiser that started May 22 and ran through June 7.
Rather than paying for food and drinks as usual, donors chose from a "virtual menu" and received a certificate via email, with donations exceeding $60 being rewarded with a T-shirt bearing the slogan "Brat Fest 2020 - Caring Not Canceled."
This year's event raised $36,500 in donations and the same amount in matching funds from sponsors, plus $4,000 in merchandise sales, said Jeff Schroeter, the event's sales and marketing director.
After expenses, $70,000 will be donated to 120 local charities, down from $105,000 last year. Meanwhile, organizers have already turned attention to next year's festivities.
"Watch for additional efforts in the next couple months to ensure that Brat Fest 2021 is bigger and better than ever," Schroeter said.
In the 37-year history of Brat Fest, the event has raised more than $2 million. According to its website the event raises more than $120,000 a year.
Photos: How the World's Largest Brat Fest grew over the years
Starting a tradition, 1983
The early years, mid-1980s
Working on Labor Day, 1995
Growing crowd, late 1990s
Metcalfe men at Brat Fest, late 1990s
Sharing of tradition, 2002
Celebrity cashiers, 2002
Brat No. 1,000,000
Last time at Hilldale, 2004
Moves to Alliant Center, 2005
Quenching thirst, 2006
Chowing down, 2009
Making a kraut run, 2011
Grilling at Brat Fest, 2013
Puttng on a show, 2015
Tending the grill, 2015
Getting a grip, 2016
Working the Wowballs, 2017
Taking a big bite, 2017
Hot job, 2018
