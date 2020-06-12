You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Virtual Brat Fest raises $70,000 for local charities
0 comments
top story

Virtual Brat Fest raises $70,000 for local charities

{{featured_button_text}}
Brat Fest

Volunteers will be cooking hot dogs and brats during last year's World's Largest Brat Fest. 

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The Virtual Brat Fest, an online alternative to the World's Largest Brat Fest, raised a total of $70,000 for local charities, according to event organizers. 

Normally held over Memorial Day weekend, Brat Fest was initially postponed to late August and later canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The annual celebration of bratwurst and live music, which bills itself the largest such event in the world, subsequently became an online fundraiser that started May 22 and ran through June 7.

Rather than paying for food and drinks as usual, donors chose from a "virtual menu" and received a certificate via email, with donations exceeding $60 being rewarded with a T-shirt bearing the slogan "Brat Fest 2020 - Caring Not Canceled."

This year's event raised $36,500 in donations and the same amount in matching funds from sponsors, plus $4,000 in merchandise sales, said Jeff Schroeter, the event's sales and marketing director. 

After expenses, $70,000 will be donated to 120 local charities, down from $105,000 last year. Meanwhile, organizers have already turned attention to next year's festivities. 

"Watch for additional efforts in the next couple months to ensure that Brat Fest 2021 is bigger and better than ever," Schroeter said. 

In the 37-year history of Brat Fest, the event has raised more than $2 million. According to its website the event raises more than $120,000 a year.

Photos: How the World's Largest Brat Fest grew over the years 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Skalet, Paul Jorgen
Madison obituaries

Skalet, Paul Jorgen

BLACK EARTH — Paul Jorgen Skalet, age 81, died on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the UW Hospital. He was the beloved son of Mildred (Mickelson) and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics