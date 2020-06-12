Virtual Brat Fest raises $70,000 for local charities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Virtual Brat Fest, an online alternative to the World's Largest Brat Fest, raised a total of $70,000 for local charities, according to event organizers.

Normally held over Memorial Day weekend, Brat Fest was initially postponed to late August and later canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The annual celebration of bratwurst and live music, which bills itself the largest such event in the world, subsequently became an online fundraiser that started May 22 and ran through June 7.

Rather than paying for food and drinks as usual, donors chose from a "virtual menu" and received a certificate via email, with donations exceeding $60 being rewarded with a T-shirt bearing the slogan "Brat Fest 2020 - Caring Not Canceled."

This year's event raised $36,500 in donations and the same amount in matching funds from sponsors, plus $4,000 in merchandise sales, said Jeff Schroeter, the event's sales and marketing director.

After expenses, $70,000 will be donated to 120 local charities, down from $105,000 last year. Meanwhile, organizers have already turned attention to next year's festivities.