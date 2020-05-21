Virtual Brat Fest online fundraiser to replace World’s Largest Brat Fest canceled by COVID-19 pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The World’s Largest Brat Fest, which was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, will be replaced by a Virtual Brat Fest starting Friday.

The Virtual Brat Fest will begin at 6 a.m. at www.bratfest.com, with all “sales” minus expenses donated to local charities, and the first $30,000 raised matched dollar for dollar, through the support of Brat Fest’s 2020 sponsors: Metcalfe’s, Johnsonville, Remagiment Advisors, Madison Community Fund, Johnson Bank, Fearings Audio, Monkey Shines, Ten Pin, Zurbachen, Eat Street, Ferguson, Farm and Fleet, Wisconsin Distributors, Life 102.5, Haussmann Johnson, Group Health Cooperative, Bruce Company, Madison Gas and Electric and Wollersheim Wines.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

“We know there are over 120 non-profit organizations who are counting on the dollars that they raise for their organization every year at Brat Fest,” organizer Tim Metcalfe said in a statement. “Brat Fest has been around for 37 years, raising over $2M to-date, supporting over 120 non-profits and we need the community’s help so together, we can match our 2019 donation total of $105,000 and help these important community partners through this difficult year.”

There are no actual food or drink items being sold, as the event is only an online fundraiser, but the virtual menu includes: