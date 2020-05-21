Virtual Brat Fest online fundraiser to replace World’s Largest Brat Fest canceled by COVID-19 pandemic

The World’s Largest Brat Fest, which was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, will be replaced by a Virtual Brat Fest starting Friday.
The Virtual Brat Fest will begin at 6 a.m. at www.bratfest.com, with all “sales” minus expenses donated to local charities, and the first $30,000 raised matched dollar for dollar, through the support of Brat Fest’s 2020 sponsors: Metcalfe’s, Johnsonville, Remagiment Advisors, Madison Community Fund, Johnson Bank, Fearings Audio, Monkey Shines, Ten Pin, Zurbachen, Eat Street, Ferguson, Farm and Fleet, Wisconsin Distributors, Life 102.5, Haussmann Johnson, Group Health Cooperative, Bruce Company, Madison Gas and Electric and Wollersheim Wines.
“We know there are over 120 non-profit organizations who are counting on the dollars that they raise for their organization every year at Brat Fest,” organizer Tim Metcalfe said in a statement. “Brat Fest has been around for 37 years, raising over $2M to-date, supporting over 120 non-profits and we need the community’s help so together, we can match our 2019 donation total of $105,000 and help these important community partners through this difficult year.”
There are no actual food or drink items being sold, as the event is only an online fundraiser, but the virtual menu includes:
• Johnsonville Brat, Johnsonville Chipotle, Cheddar Bart, Boars Head Hot Dog, Field Roast Veggie Brat ($3). Virtual Brat 5-Packs are also available ($15/each)
• Virtual Pepsi ($3/each)
• Virtual Beer ($6/each) - choose from Budweiser, Ale Asylum, Capital Brewer or Karben4
• Virtual Yahara Bay Cocktail ($6/each)
• Virtual Wollersheim Wine ($6/each)
Every Virtual Brat Fest donor will receive a thank you certificate via email. Donors who purchase $60 or more will have the option to receive a “Brat Fest 2020-Caring Not Cancelled” T-shirt. The shirts will not be sold.
