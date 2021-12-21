Vilas Zoo's 'geriatric' red panda, Tarrei, dies at age 19

Born in Japan and having lived longer than most of his peers in the wild and captivity, Tarrei — Vilas Zoo's "geriatric" male red panda — died Monday. He was 19.
The Dane County-operated zoo said in a statement Tuesday it was "heartbroken" to announce Tarrei's death, who was being treated for arthritis, deteriorating eyesight and other age-related conditions. Red pandas typically live between eight and 14 years in nature, the zoo said.
"Tarrei was one of our most iconic residents," deputy zoo director Joseph Darcangelo said in the statement. "He made visitors smile with his inquisitive nature. He was adored by many of our guests and was a true ambassador for his wild counterparts."
Arriving to Vilas Zoo in 2015 under a survival plan for the endangered species, Tarrei had trouble getting around his enclosure and was showing signs of respiratory distress in the past week, the statement said. A decision was made to euthanize Tarrei after a CT scan showed a buildup of fluids around his lungs and heart.
According to Vilas Zoo, when Tarrei died Monday, he was was the second-oldest male red panda in captivity at the time. Well-wishers can offer condolences and cards through the end of the year at a table near the red panda exhibit.
The zoo on Madison's Near West Side is home to another red panda, which are solitary animals, in 13-year-old female Tai. Vilas Zoo plans to work with the Red Panda Species Survival Plan on "next steps," the statement said.
Tarrei was born at the Tohoku Safari Park in Nihonmatsu, Japan. Red pandas are bamboo-eating animals found in high-altitude, temperate forests of China, Myanmar, Nepal, India and Tibet. Red pandas are not closely related to giant pandas, despite the similar diet and shared name, according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute.