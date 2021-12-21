Vilas Zoo's 'geriatric' red panda, Tarrei, dies at age 19

Born in Japan and having lived longer than most of his peers in the wild and captivity, Tarrei — Vilas Zoo's "geriatric" male red panda — died Monday. He was 19.

The Dane County-operated zoo said in a statement Tuesday it was "heartbroken" to announce Tarrei's death, who was being treated for arthritis, deteriorating eyesight and other age-related conditions. Red pandas typically live between eight and 14 years in nature, the zoo said.

"Tarrei was one of our most iconic residents," deputy zoo director Joseph Darcangelo said in the statement. "He made visitors smile with his inquisitive nature. He was adored by many of our guests and was a true ambassador for his wild counterparts."

Arriving to Vilas Zoo in 2015 under a survival plan for the endangered species, Tarrei had trouble getting around his enclosure and was showing signs of respiratory distress in the past week, the statement said. A decision was made to euthanize Tarrei after a CT scan showed a buildup of fluids around his lungs and heart.