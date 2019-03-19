The nonprofit organization that supports the Dane County-run Vilas Zoo filed complaints alleging harassment and other workplace misconduct against the zoo director and a researcher while the county and society were in negotiations to renew a use agreement, records show.
Employees of the Henry Vilas Zoological Society filed the allegations with the county's human resources department against the county's zoo leadership staff, according to letters sent to the county by the society's board chairman Tom Hanson.
The county and the society have been in negotiations for 10 months to continue a partnership in which the county manages animal care and welfare and the society operates concessions and guest services. The county determined it could not reach an agreement and the society's presence at the zoo will end March 31, county Executive Joe Parisi's chief of staff Josh Wescott said.
In two letters attempting to extend the contract deadline, dated March 6 and 11, Hanson alleges zoo leadership, staff and an affiliated researcher engaged in sexually explicit, degrading and demeaning comments toward society staff.
Hanson wrote that the society hired a lawyer to investigate the claims, which the lawyer determined had merit. The society then filed the claims with the county's human resources department in July, October and December.
Society staff and board members would not answer questions relating to the allegations Tuesday.
"Because the concerns deal with ongoing employment issues, I cannot comment on the details," Hanson told the Wisconsin State Journal. "We trust that the county will address our concerns in an appropriate manner."
Carlos Pabellon, deputy corporation counsel for the county, said the county received the complaint against zoo director Ronda Schwetz and conducted an internal investigation.
"We have since completed the investigation and have found that the allegations contained in the complaint were not substantiated," Pabellon said.
Schwetz did not return requests for comment Tuesday.
An investigation into the researcher, who is not named and is not a county employee, is ongoing, Pabellon said.
Pabellon said he would not comment further because the allegations constitute a personnel matter.
In his letter, Hanson suggested the allegations played a role in the society's decision to reject the zoo director's authority over all zoo operations, including the concessions and guest services operations the society currently oversees.
"(Society) staff believe their jobs and personal safety are being threatened," Hanson wrote in his letter to the county "As a result, we cannot feel comfortable with the county's proposed contract in which zoo leadership will have 'ultimate authority' over the (society) and its employees and actions."
Hanson also speculated that the allegations may have led to the breakdown in negotiations with the county.
"The county appears to be choosing to end a successful long-term partnership rather than protecting the rights, safety and dignity of (the society's) employees and addressing problematic behavior of county staff," Hanson wrote. "That is truly unfortunate."
Society staff and board members said they want to continue negotiations and try to reach agreement on a new contract. Wescott said that won't happen.
The county argues the society has stashed away too much money — in excess of $6 million, much of that in endowment and reserve funds — instead of investing it into the zoo, and that the zoo director needs to have supervising authority over all operations to maintain the zoo's accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
The society said it has done nothing improper with its funding and is ensuring financial stability for the future. The society also said the zoo director does not need ultimate authority over all non-animal aspects of the zoo operation to maintain its AZA accreditation.