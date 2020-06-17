Vilas Zoo to reopen Thursday with added safety measures, limited capacity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Madison's Vilas Zoo, closed to the public since March 14 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is welcoming visitors back beginning at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

To ensure safety within the park, new procedures and guidelines for visitors to follow have been put in place, including reduced capacity.

“Our number one priority is keeping our animals, staff and guests safe,” said Ronda Schwetz, the zoo’s executive director, in a video message announcing the reopening.

This includes increased cleaning and disinfecting protocols, as well as newly installed hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the zoo. Staff are also required to wear face masks and remain 6 feet apart. The zoo is encouraging guests to do the same.

While people are typically free to roam the grounds, visitors must now follow the zoo’s designated one-way path, which starts at the main gate on Randall Avenue. This is the only gate that will be open; the Lake Wingra entrance and other play areas will be closed to the public. The outdoor gift shop and several food kiosks will still be available.