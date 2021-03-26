Vilas Zoo reopening Lake Wingra entrance, Children’s Zoo on Monday

Madison’s Vilas Zoo announced Friday it is reopening its Lake Wingra entrance and Children’s Zoo on Monday.

The zoo closed for the first time in its more than 100-year history on March 14, 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.

Much of the zoo opened again on June 18, but the Children’s Zoo remained closed.

“Our goal is to phase in re-opening as safely and quickly as possible,” Ronda Schwetz, executive zoo director, said in a statement. “The Children’s Zoo has the narrowest walkways throughout the whole zoo, which is why it has been the last outdoor area to remain closed. We also have COVID-susceptible gibbons and had to modify their outdoor exhibit space to ensure we are protecting them.”

The Children’s Zoo features gibbons, red pandas, goats, meerkats, and more.

In addition, guests will be able to ride the carousel seven days a week. Carousel rides are $3. The Glacier Grille and Chocolate Shoppe also will be open daily, the zoo said.

The train and playground will remain closed due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

The zoo is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.