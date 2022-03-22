Vilas Zoo closing bird exhibits to protect against deadly avian flu

Dane County's Vilas Zoo is closing its bird exhibits through April to protect against a deadly and highly-contagious bird flu that was recently found in Wisconsin, the zoo announced Tuesday.

The zoo is moving its penguins, flamingos and chickens inside of the aviary and closing that building to the public. That means residents won't be able to see the penguins and chickens for at least the next month or so, Vilas Zoo spokesperson Kristin Moala said. Flamingos will still be visible through a viewing window.

Staff are moving the sandhill cranes to the Animal Health Center, a local animal hospital. The cranes also won't be available for the public to view, Moala said.

“We have many endangered birds species on grounds and our main priority right now is to do everything we can to protect them,” Deputy Zoo Director Joseph Darcangelo said in a statement.

Last week, Wisconsin had its first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a commercial chicken flock in Jefferson County. Nearly three million chickens at the farm had to be euthanized to prevent further spread, Vilas Zoo said.

UW-Madison researchers with the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory discovered the case of avian flu. This strain of the virus has not been spreading to humans, but could lead to the euthanizing of millions of birds across the U.S., likely raising prices in the egg and poultry industry, according to the researchers. The lab is working to identify cases and control the spread.

The bird flu strain, called A(H5N1), is spread through migratory birds, particularly waterfowl, that are more resistant to the virus, Moala said. But for farmed poultry and other birds that are not in the wild — such as zoo animals — the virus is highly lethal.

That's why the Vilas Zoo is being "especially cautious," Moala said. The avian flu could "decimate" the zoo's bird population.

"We’re so close to Lake Wingra. We have a lot of waterfowl that come through," Moala said. "Our main concern is making sure that we don’t get any positive cases on grounds. It could be very catastrophic for our bird population. If one bird has it, it will spread very rapidly."

Moala noted that the African Penguins at the zoo are endangered, so it's especially important to protect that population.

Only animal care staff will be allowed into the aviary building, and they will have to wear protective gear and go through a cleaning, including a foot bath, before entering the building, Moala said. Shoes could track the virus into the aviary. Delivery trucks will have to spray their tires before coming into the zoo.

"We’re doing everything we can to make sure none of our species get it," Moala said.

The zoo said it will continue to monitor the bird flu outbreak and evaluate when it might be safe to reopen the bird exhibits.

