On Friday, workers with Reynolds Rigging & Crane and Kraemer North America replaced a 123-year-old railroad bridge over the Yahara River at Burr Jones Park on Madison's East Side. To limit how long the rail line would be out of commission, the crews swapped out the 95-ton bridge with a new one over the course of one very long day.
alert top story
Video: Watch as workers swap out an old 95-ton railroad bridge and replace it in one day
