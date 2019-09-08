This is the 19th year Angie and Alan Treinen have carved a maze out of their 15-acre corn field near Lodi, Wisconsin. This year's maze celebrates the sandhill and whooping cranes that call Wisconsin home. See how the project came together here.
Listen up!
Sign up for our Podcasts email!
Our free weekly email will keep you caught up on our Podcast lineup, featuring content ranging from restaurants to Badger football.
View comments
Recommended
Find these jobs and more at ApplyMadison.com.
Recruiters, place your jobs here by calling 608-250-4154.