Victims of Janesville plane crash were pilots, 1 a 'valued member' of 115th Fighter Wing

Viney was deployed overseas several times. She was sent to the Kadena Air Base in Japan in 2015, Kunsan Air Base in Korea in 2017 and Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada in 2018.

She received the Air Force Achievement Medal, the Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and several more.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Viney earned an associate degree in aircraft maintenance technology before getting a bachelor's degree in business administration and management marketing from UW-Madison in 2017.

The other victim of Tuesday's crash was Tanner W. Byholm, 25, of Glidden. Byholm served as a marine reservist for six years before joining the Air Force Reserve, and he became an A-10 pilot.

"Tanner loved flying and shared that love with his family and friends, taking them up in the air as often as he could," his obituary said.

Byholm earned his flight instruction certification from Fox Valley Technical College and a degree from UW-Oshkosh, according to his obituary. He graduated from Chequamegon High School.