 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victim of Janesville plane crash was 'valued member' of the 115th Fighter Wing
0 comments
alert top story

Victim of Janesville plane crash was 'valued member' of the 115th Fighter Wing

{{featured_button_text}}

A victim of Tuesday's plane crash in Janesville was a "valued member" of the 115th Fighter Wing and a decorated veteran, according to a Facebook post. 

Staff Sgt. Remington K. Viney was identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office Friday as one of two victims who died in the crash about a mile south of the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport shortly before 9:20 a.m. Tuesday. The other victim was Glidden resident Tanner W. Byholm, 25. 

Viney, a 26-year-old woman from Kimberly, began her military career with the Wisconsin Air National Guard in December 2013 when she enlisted as a crew chief and was assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing. In 2018, she began working full-time in the command post.

Remington K. Viney

Viney

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She got her private pilot license and worked as a flight instructor. 

"It was no secret that Staff Sgt. Viney had a passion for flying," the 115th Fighter Wing's Facebook post said. 

A decorated veteran, Viney was deployed overseas several times. She was sent to the Kadena Air Base in Japan in 2015, Kunsan Air Base in Korea in 2017 and Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada in 2018. 

She received the Air Force Achievement Medal, the Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and several more. 

Viney earned an associate's degree in aircraft maintenance technology before getting a bachelor's degree in business administration and management marketing from UW-Madison in 2017, according to her obituary. She graduated with honors from Sun Prairie High School in 2012. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics