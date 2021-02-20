Victim of Janesville plane crash was 'valued member' of the 115th Fighter Wing

A victim of Tuesday's plane crash in Janesville was a "valued member" of the 115th Fighter Wing and a decorated veteran, according to a Facebook post.

Staff Sgt. Remington K. Viney was identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office Friday as one of two victims who died in the crash about a mile south of the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport shortly before 9:20 a.m. Tuesday. The other victim was Glidden resident Tanner W. Byholm, 25.

Viney, a 26-year-old woman from Kimberly, began her military career with the Wisconsin Air National Guard in December 2013 when she enlisted as a crew chief and was assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing. In 2018, she began working full-time in the command post.

She got her private pilot license and worked as a flight instructor.

"It was no secret that Staff Sgt. Viney had a passion for flying," the 115th Fighter Wing's Facebook post said.