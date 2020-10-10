Victim in fatal town of Burke crash identified as Marshall woman

The victim in a fatal car crash Friday morning in the town of Burke was identified Saturday as Wendy J. Rutherford, of Marshall, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

Rutherford, 52, died at a hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle collision on Highway T near Seminary Springs Road around 8:30 a.m. Friday, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, Rutherford was driving a minivan west on Highway T when it crossed the centerline and hit a pickup truck being driven on the other side of the road.

In a statement late Friday morning, the Sheriff's Office said Rutherford had serious injuries, but it did not mention her death. The other driver had minor injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

