The victim in a fatal crash Thursday in Rock County has been identified as Friedo Hillmann, 78, Milton.
Hillmann died of injuries sustained in the crash that happened at about 9 a.m. in the town of Harmony near Highway M and Tarrant Road.
A forensic autopsy was performed at the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office on Friday, with preliminary results of the autopsy confirming Hillmann died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff's Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department.