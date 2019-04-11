A 45-year-old man who died several days after crashing his pickup truck in Rock County Friday night has been identified as Matthew Messel of Brodhead.
Messel died at Mercy Hospital in Janesville on Monday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office said.
The crash happened at about 6:20 p.m. Friday on Highway 81 about eight miles southeast of Brodhead.
The sheriff's report said the victim was driving west on Highway 81, with witnesses saying the pickup truck was all over the road before it went on the shoulder then back onto the road into the ditch, the truck flipping end to end before rolling several times, coming to rest upright next to a garage.
Messel was the only occupant of the pickup truck. He was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
His death was attributed to the injuries sustained in the crash, the medical examiner said.