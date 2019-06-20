The motorcycle operator who died Monday following a crash near Janesville where the motorcycle was hit from behind has been identified as Jeffrey Dary, 68, Janesville.
Dary died at a local hospital shortly after the crash that happened at about 4 p.m. on Highway 14 at Hackbarth Road in the town of Janesville.
The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office said the preliminary results of a forensic autopsy done at the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday showed Dary died as the result of injuries sustained in the crash.
Dary was in a line of vehicles slowing down for a turning vehicle, when his motorcycle was struck from behind by a pickup truck driven by Gerald Field, 36, Watertown, the impact pushing the motorcycle into the car ahead.
Dary was not wearing a helmet.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office said it believed Field was falling asleep while driving the pickup truck. He was ticketed for inattentive driving.