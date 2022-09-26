 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victim found in Lake Monona is identified

A man who was found dead in Lake Monona has been identified.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office reported Monday that Brian A. Noll, 49, of Milwaukee, was found just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 20 in the water near the intersection of North Shore and John Nolen drives, just south of Monona Terrace.

Noll was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy was completed on Sept. 22 but a cause of death has not yet been determined, said Cristina Figueroa Soto, director of operations for the Medical Examiner's Office.

"We're still trying to figure it out," Figueroa Soto said Monday. "There's a lot of testing that needs to get done."

It's unclear how Noll wound up in the lake and why he was in Madison. The death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Department and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

