'Vibrant Hydrant' art project, event to honor victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks Sunday

A Madison nonprofit arts organization commissioned 11 artists to paint 15 fire hydrants as part of an upcoming Sunday event to honor the fallen victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Madison Public Art Project is calling its project "Vibrant Hydrant," whose photos depicting each artist's design will be on display during the celebration of remembrance set for 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Monona Fire Station on 5211 Schluter Road. Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the attacks.

The event was organized in partnership with the city of Monona Fire Department, the nonprofit said.

After an opening ceremony, event attendees will be able to view the art pieces in person in a "parade of hydrants." That will take place along the stretch between the first station and the business district along Monona Drive.

The nonprofit said that in its commission for artists it prioritized professionals who come from historically underrepresented communities.

“It is our hope that these colorful hydrants will uplift someone’s day,” said Jillian Talarczyk, Madison Public Art Project president, in a statement. “We can look to public art as a way to address society’s challenges, and as a way to spark and ignite change."

To register for the event, visit eventbrite.com/e/vibrant-hydrant-opening-tickets-400709431697. To sign up as a volunteer, visit mpap.ivolunteer.com/vh_001.

For more information about the artists involved, visit the Madison Public Art Project website.