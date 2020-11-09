 Skip to main content
Veterans Day ceremony planned for Wednesday at the Capitol canceled
Portage High School senior Kennedy Fehd places a flag on the grave of her great uncle Joe Cleary, a veteran, Friday at St. Marys Cemetery in Portage.

 SUSAN ENDRES, Daily Register

The Veterans Day Ceremony planned for Wednesday at the state Capitol has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Madison Veterans Council encouraged residents to celebrate Veterans Day in a way that would not spread COVID-19, as cases in Wisconsin continue to surge

"While COVID-19 mandates made preparations for a meaningful indoor ceremony impractical, the Council encourages the individual veteran organizations that make up its membership to continue to honor Veterans Day in their own way that is consistent with COVID-19 guidelines and mandates," the council said. 

The state Department of Veterans Affairs also won't be holding an event this year. It urged people to observe the holiday from home and offered readings and other resources on its website (dva.wi.gov) to learn more about the state's veterans. 

"We are asking you to go beyond a 'thank you for your service' and spend some time delving into the stories of Wisconsin's veterans that are the backbone of our society," the department said. 

Others will be hosting outdoor or digital events. 

Madison Area Technical College plans to host an online ceremony at 1 p.m. Wednesday to celebrate its about 700 student veterans and other veterans. 

And a local veteran organization, the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Henry Harnden Camp 2, plans to hold an outdoor ceremony at Union Rest in the Forest Hill Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to honor notable Civil War veterans from Wisconsin. 

