Veterans Day ceremony planned for Wednesday at the Capitol canceled

The Veterans Day Ceremony planned for Wednesday at the state Capitol has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Madison Veterans Council encouraged residents to celebrate Veterans Day in a way that would not spread COVID-19, as cases in Wisconsin continue to surge.

"While COVID-19 mandates made preparations for a meaningful indoor ceremony impractical, the Council encourages the individual veteran organizations that make up its membership to continue to honor Veterans Day in their own way that is consistent with COVID-19 guidelines and mandates," the council said.

The state Department of Veterans Affairs also won't be holding an event this year. It urged people to observe the holiday from home and offered readings and other resources on its website (dva.wi.gov) to learn more about the state's veterans.

"We are asking you to go beyond a 'thank you for your service' and spend some time delving into the stories of Wisconsin's veterans that are the backbone of our society," the department said.

