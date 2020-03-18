You are the owner of this article.
Veteran tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus in Wisconsin Rapids, clinic says
A veteran tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus Friday in Wisconsin Rapids, the Tomah VA Medical Center announced Wednesday. 

The veteran was a patient at the Tomah VA, Wisconsin Rapids Outpatient Clinic.

Clinic spokeswoman Jessica Hennessey said the risk to other patients and staff is low because the facility discharged the veteran on Friday to home isolation with instructions for self care. 

Hennessey said she was not able to release any further information on the veteran, including his or her age. 

The clinic said it is screening staff and veterans who have symptoms of a fever, cough and shortness of breath. Any individuals known to be at risk of contracting COVID-19 are immediately isolated. 

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

