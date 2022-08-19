Veteran MPD sergeant dragged by a car Friday while responding to a domestic incident

A veteran Madison police sergeant was injured Friday after the man he was trying to arrest on a domestic violence call dragged him through an East Side parking lot with his car, Madison police said.

A woman called 911 around 8:40 a.m. concerned for a female friend, Madison police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer said.

Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Winnebago Street before being sent to the shopping plaza on the 2900 block of East Washington Avenue, Fryer said.

The sergeant arrived to find the suspect and victim inside a vehicle in the parking lot. The suspect has several active warrants, including two for domestic battery, Fryer said.

The sergeant was able to get the woman safely out of the vehicle before the man took off, she said. The sergeant was partially inside the vehicle at the time and he was dragged "throughout the parking lot," Fryer said.

The suspect eventually drove away from the area, she said. Officers and detectives know who he is and are searching for him, but police declined to identify him, saying doing so could jeopardize an active investigation.

The sergeant was taken to the hospital for his injuries, none of which were considered life-threatening.

"The Madison Police Department is thinking about him and offers our full support to him during his recovery," Fryer said.