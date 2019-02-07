Weather Alert

...COMPLEX WINTER WEATHER EVENT COMING TO AN END... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY FRIDAY MORNING... .AREAS OF RAIN, FREEZING RAIN, SLEET, AND LIGHT SNOW WILL DECREASE IN COVERAGE AND SHIFT NORTHEAST THROUGH THE REMAINDER OF THE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. AS ACTIVITY EXITS EXPECT WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH AND COLDER AIR TO MOVE IN. AS TEMPERATURES FALL EXPECT FLASH FREEZE CONDITIONS CAUSING SLICKNESS FOR THE EVENING COMMUTE. WIND CHILLS ARE EXPECTED TO DROP INTO THE NEGATIVE TEENS AND -20S FRIDAY MORNING. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY MORNING EXCLUDING MILWAUKEE, KENOSHA, AND RACINE COUNTIES. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION IS COMING TO AN END. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS LESS THAN AN INCH AND VERY LITTLE ADDITIONAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED. ICY CONDITIONS COULD REDEVELOP LATE AFTERNOON AND EARLY THIS EVENING AS COLD AIR FREEZES WET ROADS. VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED FRIDAY MORNING. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 BELOW ZERO EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER STORM WARNING, UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST FRIDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING MEANS SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW, SLEET AND ICE WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&