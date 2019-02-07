An administrator with years of experience working in both the public and private sector by helping people has been named the new director of Dane County Human Services.
Shawn Tessmann was selected by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi to fill the open position formerly held by Lynn Green, director of the county's largest department since 2002.
Her appointment is pending the approval of the Dane County Board, and her tentative start date is April 1.
She's worked in the department since 2016 as economic assistance and work services administrator, overseeing all public assistance functions for the county.
"I'm delighted and honored to be asked by the county executive to lead the delivery of the excellent services and programs we administer to Dane County citizens," Tessmann said in a news release on Thursday.
Prior to coming to the Department of Human Services, Tessmann was eligibility policy and systems director for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and she also had positions in the Wisconsin Department of Employee Trust Funds, Wisconsin Department of Children and Families and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
"Between Shawn's extensive experience working in the public sector and her dedication to serving those in need, the Department of Human Services has a bright future with Shawn as its next director," Parisi said.
Tessmann, 50, lives with her family in Mount Horeb, and she grew up in the Dane County area.