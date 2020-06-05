Verona Road intersection to be closed overnight due to construction

-
A section of Verona Road in Fitchburg will be closed overnight Friday to accommodate a lane shift needed as part of the ongoing Verona Road reconstruction project.
Crews will shift traffic on McKee Road, also known as County Highway PD, onto newly constructed eastbound lanes between Fitchrona Road and Commerce Park Drive, according to the state Department of Transportation. The switch will require closing the intersection of McKee and Verona from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday.
Next week, crews will complete storm sewer work, then shift westbound McKee traffic into the median area, the agency said.
Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
Urban affairs, investigations, consumer help ("SOS")
