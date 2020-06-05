You are the owner of this article.
Verona Road intersection to be closed overnight due to construction
CAUGHT IN CONSTRUCTION (copy)

Motorists navigate the congested intersection of Verona and McKee roads in Fitchburg last summer. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A section of Verona Road in Fitchburg will be closed overnight Friday to accommodate a lane shift needed as part of the ongoing Verona Road reconstruction project.

Crews will shift traffic on McKee Road, also known as County Highway PD, onto newly constructed eastbound lanes between Fitchrona Road and Commerce Park Drive, according to the state Department of Transportation. The switch will require closing the intersection of McKee and Verona from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday.

Next week, crews will complete storm sewer work, then shift westbound McKee traffic into the median area, the agency said.

