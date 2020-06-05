Verona Road intersection to be closed overnight due to construction

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

A section of Verona Road in Fitchburg will be closed overnight Friday to accommodate a lane shift needed as part of the ongoing Verona Road reconstruction project.

Crews will shift traffic on McKee Road, also known as County Highway PD, onto newly constructed eastbound lanes between Fitchrona Road and Commerce Park Drive, according to the state Department of Transportation. The switch will require closing the intersection of McKee and Verona from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday.