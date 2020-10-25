Verona Public Library closing Monday due to COVID-19; curbside service only

The Verona Public Library will be closing starting Monday because of the rising COVID-19 cases in Dane County, the library announced Sunday.

Curbside pickup will be available Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those interested can make an appointment either by scheduling one online or calling the library at 608-845-7180.

"We feel a responsibility to do our part in preventing further community spread," the library said in a Facebook post.

