A single-family home in Verona has sustained severe damage after a fire Wednesday afternoon engulfed its roofline, police say.

Passersby began reporting coming from a house on Legion Street shortly before 1 p.m., according to Verona Police Chief David Dresser.

No injuries have been reported, and emergency crews had accounted for one occupant, Dresser said.

A damage estimate wasn't available, but Dresser said at 3:45 p.m. that he believed firefighters had knocked the flames down and were in "investigative mode."

Legion Street likely will be closed for several hours to allow officials to conduct an investigation into the fire's cause and estimate damage.