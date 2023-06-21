A single-family home in Verona sustained severe damage after a fire Wednesday afternoon engulfed its roofline, police said.

Passersby began reporting flames coming from a house on Legion Street shortly before 1 p.m., according to Verona Police Chief David Dresser.

No injuries had been reported, and emergency crews had accounted for one occupant, Dresser said.

A damage estimate wasn't available.

Dresser said at 3:45 p.m. that he believed firefighters had knocked the flames down and were in "investigative mode."

Legion Street likely will be closed for several hours to allow officials to conduct an investigation into the fire's cause and estimate damage.