Verona High School graduate among first members of the U.S. Space Force

Serving in the military appealed to Fensterwald, especially because for men in Russia, military service is mandatory.

“It sounded really exciting to me,” she said. “My dad was in the Russian army a long time ago, and my uncle was too, so I guess I just kind of wanted to go through the same thing that they did in a way.”

She threw herself into her new career, which took her to Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, Fort Sam in Texas and Fort Meyer in Virginia until she was deployed to Iraq from 2005 to 2006 and again from 2008 to 2009 as a mental health specialist. She helped fellow soldiers access treatment, which she found fulfilling.

“I would go to other tiny little outposts where I would assess the overall health of the unit and just see if anyone needed to talk or I'd encourage them to see if they could take a ride out to the main base to see a mental health professional,” she said. “In order to entice people to not be scared of mental health, we would bring a bunch of frozen popsicles with us because it's so hot and everyone wants a popsicle.”