Verona couple survives crash of small plane on Colorado mountainside

A Verona couple survived the crash of their small plane Monday afternoon outside of Aspen, Colorado, authorities reported.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office reported that it was notified about 3:25 p.m. Monday by the Aspen Pitkin County Airport that an aircraft landing at the airport was in distress, and subsequently that it had crashed about five miles northeast of Aspen.

A Pitkin County deputy was able to make contact with pilot Tyler Noel via cell phone, who reported that he and passenger Kristina Noel were on board and not injured, Capt. Jesse Steindler said in a statement.

Tyler Noel said the 2017 Cirrus SR22T had crashed into a densely wooded area on an extremely steep mountainside after deploying the aircraft’s built-in parachute. Both occupants of the aircraft were sheltering inside the plane, but neither was equipped to spend the night, Steindler said.

Mountain Rescue Aspen deployed about 25 members into the field, using skis, snowshoes, and snowmobiles in the deep and powdery snow. They reached the plane about 6:25 p.m., reporting that it was lodged on a very steep slope in a forest of pine trees, with the parachute tangled in the trees and keeping the aircraft in place, Steindler said.