The Assistant Fire Chief of the Verona Fire Department resigned from his position following allegations of poor leadership and a hostile work environment at the department.
In his resignation letter, posted online by WKOW, Donald Catenacci said he is leaving because he and Fire Chief Joseph Giver have received little support in the wake of an investigation of the department. That investigation described the department as having a "toxic, hostile work environment." His resignation was effective Dec. 17.
The city of Verona hired The Riseling Group to investigate the departed after the Fire Fighters Local 311 union raised complaints about the work environment. The investigation report alleged poor leadership and a lack of professionalism within the department. It also found that leadership was not open to employee comments.
Catenacci is also under investigation by the Oregon Police Department for assault allegations, which include choking a member of the department, Fire Fighters Local 311 Secretary/Treasurer Ted Higgins said.
The Fire Fighters Local 311 called for the resignation of Giver and Catenacci following the release of the report last month. A lawyer for the union is drafting charges to file with the city's Police and Fire Commission to remove Giver from his position, Higgins said, in part for failing to reprimand Catenacci for bad behavior.
Giver could not be reached for comment.
Catenacci wrote in his resignation that neither the mayor nor the city administrator nor any city council member contacted him to discuss the report. He wrote that other firefighters have identified root causes for some of the Riseling-addressed problems but have not received support from the city either.
He also wrote that Higgins was running an "unending character assassination campaign" that the city did not address.
Higgins told the State Journal that the union supported the resignation but that the letter misrepresents the situation and fails to acknowledge bad behavior.
"We're happy with the results, but it's unfortunate the way he's gaslighting this," Higgins said. "He just takes no responsibility for his egregious behavior."
The investigation into the department was sparked by complaints from the Fire Fighters Local 311, following the department's decision to suspend a member without pay for a week when the employee yelled at an intern, Higgins had said. Members of the department said they felt there was a double standard because Catenacci was not reprimanded for what Higgins had described as rough treatment of members over the years.
In September, before the investigation report came out, Catenacci also took a position as fire chief for the Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Company, which is a part-time position, the Racine Journal Times reported.
According to the Riseling report, Catenacci allegedly made fun of a Fitch-Rona paramedic for being gay, taunting a lieutenant who underwent a vasectomy, slapping a firefighter across and unwanted touching, the Journal Times reported. In some instances, investigators found no offense was taken.
"I think the village of Wind Lake is going have to take a look at (Catenacci) and decide if that's what they want," Higgens said.
Catenacci was head of training for the Verona department, and the investigation report characterized inadequate training there. It summarized the policy and procedure manual as "outdated and never followed and not trained on. Most members have not seen it since the day they were hired and do not know where to find it. The Code of Conduct is for the most part overly vague."
In the letter, Catenacci said the he feels he is leaving the department better trained than when he took the position.
The city of Verona created a plan to address concerns within the department shortly following the release of the Riseling report, although the Fire Fighters Local 311 criticized the city for not including the union in that plan's creation. Mayor Luke Diaz had said Giver supports the plan.
"I'd love for the mayor and the city to come out as strongly as we have," Higgins said. "Joe Giver's administration just does not reflect the values of Verona, a growing and progressive city."