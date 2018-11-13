A report about the Verona Fire Department that included a summary of numerous negative comments from its members about poor leadership and lack of professionalism has led the city of Verona to create a plan that will address the problems, Verona's mayor said.
The summary identified "solvable problems" within the fire department and the city is moving forward to "enhance the culture and professional direction" of the department, Verona Mayor Luke Diaz said.
The city is ordering the fire department employees to receive unlawful harassment, discrimination, and retaliation training as well as cultural sensitivity and interpersonal communication training, according to Diaz. He also said department leadership has been ordered to delegate responsibilities to department members and communicate with "greater collaborative focus" on matters of department importance. That includes seeking input from members and formalizing programs.
"I have studied the report provided by The Reisling Group in detail. Public safety is a top priority for me. While it appears some of these issues have been ongoing for some time, city leadership is committed to solving problems no matter when they started," Diaz said. "The City of Verona believes in inclusion and a positive work environment for our staff, and we will continue to work to ensure that every City department is well run and provides high quality services to our community."
The comments that were summarized in the report came during interviews with members of the fire department who spoke anonymously about the culture within the department, according to the report by Dale Burke, a senior associate with The Riseling Group, a Madison consulting firm.
The report was released Tuesday by members of Fire Fighters Local 311, the union representing full-time firefighters in the city. It doesn't cite anyone by name but strongly implies the problems stem from fire chief Joseph Giver.
"The truth is (the department) is barely functioning," said Ted Higgins, the secretary/treasurer for Fire Fighters Local 311. "It's as hostile a work environment as you can imagine."
Giver should step down, according to Higgins. "If that report is not a vote of no confidence in the leadership of a fire department, I don't know what is. I mean, that's an embarrassment," Higgins said.
"We represent 12 different (fire) departments in Dane County and I work with all of them and no place is as screwed up as Verona," he continued. "I think that report is now proving that."
Giver has not returned messages requesting him to comment Tuesday.
The interviews for the report were done with command officers, full time firefighters and EMS, and interns.
"Members (of the department) identified examples of ineffective, inadequate and frequently a complete lack of leadership within the department," the report said. "The belief is leadership does not seek out or want input from subordinates."
Others commented in the report that there is "an accepted lack of professionalism within the department and the perception of an overly-relaxed environment around the station."
Several department members called it "a toxic, hostile work environment, which wears on staff."
The report also said the Verona department has a bad reputation statewide, "primarily because of a small number of individuals within the department who have behaved disrespectfully and unprofessionally both within the VFD, with members of the general public and with other outside mutual aid partners (police, fire, EMS)."
"These few members never take responsibility for their behavior and have never been held accountable, hiding behind the union for years," the report said.
The report was orderered by the city after the union complained in June that fire department leadership was too harsh with its decision to suspend a member for a week without pay for yelling at an intern, according to Higgins.
Higgins said members of the department believe a double standard exists because assistant chief Donald Catenacci was not reprimanded for punching a member of the department in public a few years ago and for other incidents that he termed "assaults" with members.
"That's the nexus of the whole thing, of how this all came together," Higgins said. "There are two sets of rules going on here."
The report, paid for by the city, included its findings on the disciplinary questions raised by the union as well as the summary of the culture. Higgins said the union received the first part but didn't know the summary of the culture portion existed until Verona Mayor Luke Diaz mentioned it during an Oct. 22 meeting.
When Higgins said he wasn't aware of the report, Diaz ordered that it be sent to him, according to Higgins. He said he received the summary of the culture on Nov. 5.
By then, city administrators had already adopted its plan to improve the fire department and communicated their expectations to Giver, who supports the plan, according to Diaz. He said the city received the entire report from the Riseling Group on Sept. 25 and the city had established its plan in response to that report on October 10.
Other initiatives that the fire department must complete that were ordered by city administrators include:
-- establishing a mission, vision and strategic plan;
-- undergoing policy review and implementation with external support and update for major policies, including professional standards -- all after getting proper City committee and council approval;
-- identifying education and training opportunities relative to specific job duties and responsibilities.