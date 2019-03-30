A Vernon County woman whose home is in a flooded area along the Mississippi River wandered away from home and was swept away by the river, her body found about a half-hour later.
Mary Heath, 74, De Soto, was reported missing at about 6:55 a.m. Saturday from her residence on a road off Blackhawk Park, an area that's under water because of the spring thaw.
"It was reported than an elderly female may have wandered away from the residence during the night and had been swept away by the Mississippi River," the Sheriff's Office report said.
The only way law enforcement could get to the residence was by boat, so the Wheatland and De Soto Fire Departments launched their boats from a boat landing to get to the residence.
"Contact was made with a boater who had located her body about 300 yards down river from the residence," the report said.
Officials recovered the body at about 7:25 a.m. The Vernon County Coroner's Office pronounced Heath dead at the scene.