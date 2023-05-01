A Desoto man died Saturday after a tractor crash, the Vernon County Sheriff said Monday.

Steven Rybold, 64, was moving dirt on his property on Amann Road when the tractor he was operating went over an embankment, Vernon County Sheriff Roy R. Torgerson said in a news release.

The embankment was about 30 feet high and the tractor overturned and pinned Rybold under it at the bottom of the embankment at about 12:45 p.m., Torgerson said.

The Vernon County 911 dispatch center received a call reporting the crash just south of Hecks Point Road in the town of Genoa, the release said.

Genoa Fire lifted the tractor off Rybold, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Genoa is about 120 miles northwest of Madison.