A vehicle hit the back of Stoughton High School Monday morning, but no students were injured, authorities reported.
A call came into Stoughton Police around 10:40 a.m. Monday, according to a Dane County dispatcher. An ambulance was directed to the rear lot near the school's gym.
Stoughton High School community information and resource coordinator Derek Spellman said a community member accidentally struck the building's exterior while pulling into a parking stall. The person was transported to the hospital.
"Our students were in class during the incident, so no students were injured," he said.
Stoughton Police Department did not immediately return a phone message.
This story may be updated.