As a lifelong Madisonian raised in the city’s South Side, Vanessa McDowell has always had a strong distaste for injustice.

“There’s something that I think burns deep inside of me in terms of my passions and thinking, where I cannot stand injustice,” she said. “It burns me and I feel like I have to advocate in whatever sphere of influence I have.”

McDowell, 42, made history when she became the first Black woman CEO in YWCA Madison’s 108-year history.

She started her journey at the YWCA as the director of support services in 2014, and before that navigated a variety of spaces as a community leader and advocate. After graduating from UW-Madison with a degree in sociology, McDowell briefly worked at a credit union before serving as an executive assistant for Mount Zion Baptist Church for nearly ten years, where she focused on finding resources, such as housing and mental health services, for many local residents of color.

When she was offered the top YWCA position in 2017, McDowell had some reservations about becoming the first Black woman to lead an organization that many know for its tagline of “eliminating racism, empowering women.”

“It was a heavy mantle to carry, and it continues to be being a Black woman leading an organization in Madison,” she said. “It's been an uphill battle, but I know it has been my purpose to do it. Now the doors are open.”

Changing the Culture

McDowell knew she wanted to make some changes within the organization. She was particularly interested in improving the internal culture at the YWCA. For an organization that aimed at lifting up some of Madison’s most vulnerable, it was essential to her that YWCA staff felt supported as well.

“It lacked the feeling of a place of belonging for people of color. It lacked direct communication,” she said of the organization’s former work environment. “It was important to me to make sure that we were shifting the internal culture to one where everybody who works here feels like they belong. That's always my goal.”

Gery Paredes Vasquez, the YWCA’s race and gender equity chair, describes McDowell as an energetic leader committed to promoting an inclusive work environment.

“I think one of the things that I have really appreciated from Vanessa is that I feel that I can be my whole self around her,” Vasquez said. “She's a thought partner. She's a sister. She's the person that I can come to with a big idea and she’ll be very excited.”

Angela Arrington, chair of the YWCA board, said she admires McDowell’s effort to make herself as available as possible to her staff and community members.

“She's very visible in the various parts of the YWCA Madison,” she said. “She's not in an office somewhere just giving orders, but she's in the community and she’s doing the work and she's showing up in a very impactful way.”

Housing initiatives

Housing is a prime focus of the YWCA, as the organization provides the largest affordable housing unit for single women in Dane County. The organizations also offers its steps to stability program, an educational course for local families experiencing housing insecurity. Program participants attend a course that covers a variety of topics related to renting, including fair housing laws, financial planning and communicating with landlords.

Affordable housing and the prevention of gentrification in Madison’s South Side are key concerns of McDowell as she leads housing initiatives within and outside of the YWCA.

She founded Madison Roots, an organization dedicated to raising funds for Black residents to purchase real estate and gain generational wealth. Amid a competitive, often exclusionary housing landscape, it’s important that residents of color are prioritized, McDowell said.

“A lot of what is being built is the high-rises and stuff for the affluent, which pushes the folks that we serve to the outskirts,” she said. “There's something about communities of color knowing what they need for themselves. It drives me nuts when I see sort of white-led initiatives for people of color, instead of allowing people of color to lead their own initiatives.”

In addition to housing, the YWCA offers employment, transportation and restorative justice-related programming. Last summer, the organization started offering a basic skills course geared toward teaching those who have been involved in the criminal justice system computer basics and more. The goal is that the YWCA can be a one-stop shop for anyone in need of aid, McDowell said.

“Our niche is that I think we have a good sense of wraparound,” she said. “We have the housing. We have employment programs. We also have transportation. All the things that are interrelated.”

Outside of her very busy job leading the YWCA, McDowell is known by many as DJ Ace. McDowell, who has always loved music, started DJing for fun in 2010. Today, outside her role as a community leader, McDowell frequently DJs at events throughout the city such as Dane Dances.

“With such a heavy job, it's a great outlet,” McDowell said. “My tagline is ‘guaranteed to make you say 'that's my jam.’ So that's always my goal.”

Reim agining Circle

The theme for the YWCA this year is “reimagining new possibilities.” With that in mind, McDowell and her team are preparing for the YWCA’s 20th annual Circle event on Feb. 16 at Alliant Energy Center. Circle will be the organization’s first in-person fundraising event back since the pandemic, as they expect between 400 to 500 attendees. Before the pandemic, Circle would bring in close to 1000 attendees, but they decided to organize a more intimate event this year.

“I'm looking forward to the connection of being around other people,” Arrington said. “If you are thinking of donating to the YWCA Madison or are already a donor, this is the perfect opportunity at Circle to be able to sit in that space and hear the stories of what staff are doing,”

All attendees are expected to donate at least $120, but the ultimate goal is for the YWCA to recruit more empowerment members, which are individuals that commit to donating $1000 to the YWCA a year, for five years. Attendees can look forward to learning more about the impact that the YWCA has had on the community through testimonials from staff and program participants.

“It's really something to behold because people wait for this event every year just to kind of get with their people,” McDowell said. “The goal is always to tell the story of empowerment through the lenses of our staff and through the lenses of our participants in the way that they feel honored.”

If you go What: "CIRCLE: Creating New Possibilities, YWCA Madison's 20th Circle Fundraiser" When: February 16 from 12 - 1:30 p.m. Where: 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way More: https://www.ywcamadison.org/get-involved/circle/