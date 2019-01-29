A vacant building on Madison's North Side was heavily damaged by water and ice Monday, when a water pipe burst inside the building.
A passerby noticed ice buildup on the outside of the building at 2917 International Lane at about 9:30 a.m., and notified authorities.
"The ice accumulated along a front corner of the building, extending from the third floor down to the ground," said Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
Firefighters entering the building saw water flowing from the ceilings of the first and second floors, with ceiling tiles, carpet and stored office supplies suffering significant damage.
"In some areas, water seeped into the floor boards and flowed from baseboard heaters," Schuster said.
Firefighters turned off the water flow which stopped the flooding.