UW's Badger Seal promises to make masks work better

The university has already built about 2,500 Badger Seals in-house. Some have been distributed to faculty and custodians, but plenty are still on hand, Rodgers said.

The research side of the project is likely complete. “It's more now about kind of getting the word out there about the various PPE options people have that they probably don't know about,” Sanders said, though he’s still running tests weekly.

Digital Publishing and Printing Services, the university’s printing service, which pivoted back in April to make Badger Shields for UW Health, is now making Badger Seals for campus. If demand outside campus proves sufficient, Rodgers said he and his team would find a manufacturer interested in producing them. But so far, the new design hasn’t seen the same interest as the Badger Shield and it’s extra-protective cousin the Badger Shield Plus, the latter of which launched as teachers and students (both K-12 and college) prepared for a return to in-person instruction.

Now, he said, “there's really no big event going on,” though Wisconsin has recently hit all-time highs in case counts and has one of the highest number of cases per capita in the country. “Maybe Wisconsin's numbers being what they are could generate some interest.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.