UW-Platteville class 'hacks' toys, but for a good reason

For going on five years, Dr. Harold “Hal” Evensen has led a group of UW-Platteville students and colleagues as they “hack” toys.

But Evensen, a professor of engineering, mathematics and science, and his volunteers are hacking for a good cause.

The group modifies toys as part of a project Evensen started in 2018 to help kids with disabilities enjoy toys that may otherwise present challenges to them.

“We open up the toys, we figure out how they work, and we wire in a headphone jack that allows the toy to be activated by the original button and also by an external button” that is easier for some kids to use, he said.

Adapted toys can be difficult to find, he said, and when they are found, they can be expensive.

Evensen hopes to donate some of the adapted toys to next year’s Empty Stocking Club Toy Depot event.

“(Empty Stocking Club organizers) serve so many families, and there’s assuredly families with kids with physical needs that can benefit from these toys,” Evensen said. “I’m hoping to raise awareness and ultimately reach out to more families and more kids.”

Started in 1918 amid the flu pandemic, Empty Stocking Club's mission is to make sure children have a toy and a book at Christmas. Sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal, the nonprofit helped 2,617 families last year. It depends on donations from readers and community members, who can donate or volunteer at emptystockingclub.com.

"We have never had access to toys that were adapted for children with differing needs, so we have not really reached out to families who might benefit," Empty Stocking Club Executive Director Lynn Wood said. "With the help of Harold and his students’ work on adapting toys, we will be able to let our community know that we have toys that might be able to be more adaptable and user-friendly for kids who would have a difficult time fully enjoying toys 'as they are.'"

Evensen said kids don’t have many opportunities to control their world and environment. The adapted toys allow them some control, and families appreciate the donations.

“Even things like a ceiling projector that changes the patterns of light projected onto the ceiling, that’s a big deal for some kids because they can change the lights and colors in their room,” Evensen said. “A child may have a toy and they’re actually able to play with their friends or with their siblings who are not differently abled. It’s a great way to interact.”

How to help To apply for the program, visit emptystockingclub.com. The application deadline is Dec. 7. People who want to donate or volunteer to help at the toy giveaway can also visit the website.

The adapted toys also are part of the kids’ physical therapy, Evensen said. As kids play, squeezing a part of the toy or moving their arm to press a button to activate it, they build muscle strength.

Not only do the toys bring joy to the kids receiving them, adapting the toys brings joy to Evensen and his students.

“A lot of them are engineering students, so cracking something open and seeing how it works is fun for them,” Evensen said. “They’re modifying a toy and they’re doing a good thing.”

This year’s toy hack will be held Nov. 19 on UW-Platteville’s campus. Evensen and his students work on adapting the toys right there. “So, we’ve got a pile of toys and a pile of equipment, and we just go at it,” he said.

After the toys are adapted, the group repackages them and drops them off at various charities and clinics in Wisconsin and Iowa, and to families as well.