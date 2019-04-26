UW-Oshkosh held a public meeting Friday to respond to racist images that officials say may have involved students on campus.
An image posted on Twitter on Thursday showed several people at a party in front of a banner with a hand-drawn swastika. Another depicted a dry-erase message board with the words “No… Liberals, Jews, Muslims, Queers, or Hmongs.”
"To anyone who brings hate into the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh community, I invite you to leave,” Chancellor Andrew Leavitt wrote in a campus-wide email that was also posted to the university’s social media pages Friday.
Leavitt said school officials began investigating Thursday night after university “allies” notified them of the images, which he said appear to involve UW-Oshkosh students.
“We take it seriously. I am angry, and I am sorry for the pain these images cause. They are examples of hate and bias that defy everything we stand for as a university and inclusive community. We do not and will not tolerate it.”
“The world will hear and see our voices and our values in action,” Leavitt wrote.
The Oshkosh Northwestern reported that the community forum Friday afternoon on campus in response to the incident "packed the ballrooms."