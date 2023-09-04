One person was sent to the hospital and about 20 were injured when part of a metal pier collapsed at Union Terrace on Monday.

Debra Drewek, a retired nurse who happened to be taking pictures at the terrace when the collapse happened, captured the scene before and after the collapse.

"There way too many kids on the piers. They were packed," Drewek said. "There was no warning. All of a sudden it went down and people were in the water."