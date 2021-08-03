UW-Madison to require masks this fall

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has announced that it will require all students and staff to wear masks when inside campus buildings this fall.
The decision, which will take effect Aug. 5, will not affect plans for in-person classes, returning to work on campus, events or the university’s policy on physical spacing. UW-Madison cited growing concerns around the Delta variant as a motivator for the change to its masking policy.
"Going back to masking is not a step that many of us wanted to take, but it is important to protect the health of those on our campus and in our community," a university news release stated.
UW-Madison had previously communicated to students in June that face masks would no longer be required, but would still be recommended for unvaccinated individuals. Now, officials are also weighing whether or not to establish testing requirements for unvaccinated students and staff.
“We are particularly concerned about the next two months, when many of our students will arrive on campus from across the U.S. and around the world,” UW-Madison's release continued. “We want to continue to keep infection rates as low as possible in our community.”
The announcement comes directly after a vote Tuesday morning by the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules to pass Sen. Steve Nass’ proposal requiring the UW System to seek approval for any new COVID-19 policies. University of Wisconsin officials must now get permission from the Legislature to implement masking, testing or vaccination requirements.
UW-Madison’s decision may violate this policy, unless the university were to create an emergency rule and take it to the committee for approval.
University officials did not respond to requests for comment.
