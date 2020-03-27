UW-Madison tells students who traveled over spring break to self-quarantine

UW-Madison is telling students who traveled over spring break to quarantine themselves for two weeks, whether or not they have symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Multiple students have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from spring break, University Health Services said in a letter to UW-Madison students on Friday.
"It is imperative that you observe a 14-day self-quarantine," said G. Patrick Kelly, interim medical director of the student health center. "You should not report to work, nor should you travel to a different location."
The letter offered guidelines for self-quarantining that include many of the social-distancing measures that have already been adopted by much of the country, such as frequent hand-washing and not going out in public.
But the "self-isolation instructions" also go further, including measures like staying in your room and keeping away from partners, roommates and pets as much as possible, and using your own bathroom, if you have one.
While encouraging students who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 -- fatigue, cough, fever, and shortness of breath -- to call University Health Services at 608-265-5600, Kelly said that students are "unlikely to be tested" for the virus due to the limited availability of testing kits.
"You may be instructed to remain at home," he said.
