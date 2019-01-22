Try 1 month for 99¢

A UW-Madison kinesiology major is the latest area resident to compete on a network athletic competition. Jack Kwan, 20, is scheduled to appear in "The Titan Games," starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, on NBC at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Kwan, a junior who grew up in River Forest, Illinois, and communicates with fans on Instagram via @Fithomiekwan, splits his time between his studies and practicing parkour. He was the youngest contestant in "The Titan Games" season competition, he said, which filmed last fall in the Los Angeles, California, area.

Gayle Worland is an arts and features reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

