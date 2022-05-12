UW-Madison scientist played pivotal role in imaging Milky Way black hole

UW-Madison scientists played a pivotal role in helping a team share images of Sagittarius A*, the black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy, unveiled Thursday.

On Thursday, a team of scientists and the National Science Foundation shared images of the black hole, which came from the Event Horizon Telescope project — a partnership among more than 300 astronomers from around the world.

The Event Horizon Telescope project, a collection of eight synchronized radio telescopes located around the world that captured the image, has relied on a research computing platform called the Open Science Pool, which relies on computing principles developed by Miron Livny, UW-Madison computer scientist and Morgridge Institute for Research investigator.

Brian Bockelman, an investigator in research computing at the Morgridge Institute for Research who worked on the Open Science Pool project with Livny, said the computing infrastructure they built helped scientists to run millions of simulations to validate properties of the black hole.

“When you think of super computers, you think of these big complex things sitting in a room that might be difficult to use, but (we’re) able to leverage computing from universities or research labs all across the nation,” Bockelman said. “We make all of these computers work together as a single resource.”

Bockelman said he felt a sense of pride in seeing the Open Science Pool used to contribute to the understanding of the Milky Way’s black hole.

The world's first image of the chaotic supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy doesn't portray a voracious cosmic destroyer but what astronomers Thursday called a "gentle giant" on a near-starvation diet.

Astronomers believe nearly all galaxies, including our own, have these giant black holes at their bustling and crowded center, where light and matter cannot escape, making it extremely hard to get images of them. Light gets bent and twisted around by gravity as it gets sucked into the abyss along with superheated gas and dust.

Getting a good image of the black hole had been a challenge; previous efforts found the black hole too jumpy.

The University of Arizona's Feryal Ozel described Sagittarius A* as a "gentle giant" while announcing the breakthrough along with other astronomers involved in the project. The picture also confirms Albert Einstein's general theory of relativity: The black hole is precisely the size that Einstein's equations dictate. It is about the size of the orbit of Mercury around our sun.

Black holes gobble up galactic material, but Ozel said this one is "eating very little." It's the equivalent to a person eating a single grain of rice over millions of years, another astronomer said. The Milky Way black hole is called Sagittarius A*, near the border of Sagittarius and Scorpius constellations. It is 4 million times more massive than our sun.

It is incredibly hot, trillions of degrees, Ozel said.

The same telescope group released the first black hole image in 2019. The picture was from a galaxy 53 million light-years away that is 1,500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy. The Milky Way black hole is much closer, about 27,000 light-years away. A light year is 5.9 trillion miles.

To get the picture, the eight telescopes had to coordinate so closely "in a process similar to everyone shaking hands with everyone else in the room," said astronomer Vincent Fish of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

State Journal reporter Elizabeth Beyer contributed to this report.