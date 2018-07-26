As the Aug. 14 primary election approaches, UW-Madison is reminding students to take time before moving out day to vote.
Move out is also on Aug. 14, and to encourage students to be proactive, interim Dean of Studnts Argyle Wade and Associated Students of Madison chair Billy Welsh sent a school-wide email July 18 on how to request absentee ballots.
Historically, voter turnout in August elections are low, but this election has seen an uptick in absentee voters, Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said.
“UW(-Madison) sent an email about absentee ballots so we are seeing a lot of absentee requests from students” she said.
For those who want to vote in Madison on election day, it is still possible to do so. Voters moving out are still eligible to vote at the polling place for the address they are leaving. This is because it takes 10 days to establish residency, so voters will not be able to use the address of the location they are moving to.
Incoming freshmen who have not established residency in Madison at least 10 days before the election will be ineligible to vote.
In the primary, voters will be choosing party nominees for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, U.S. senator, U.S. representative, state senator and state representative.
Voters can also request absentee ballots or find their polling location at www.myvote.wi.gov.