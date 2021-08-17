UW-Madison professor known for Christmas chemistry show retires

UW-Madison chemistry professor Bassam Shakhashiri, who for decades has been wowing audiences near and far with an impressive Christmas-season show and a simple message that "science is fun," has retired.
The colorful 81-year-old professor is known for his science extravaganza — "Once Upon a Christmas Cheery, In the Lab of Shakhashiri" — that initially started for students in his introductory chemistry course in 1970 and went on to reach a national audience.
UW-Madison announced Shakhashiri's retirement in a statement Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if the show would continue without Shakhashiri.
"Science is a way of looking at the world," Shakhashiri said in the statement. "Science literacy is the appreciation of science without a deep understanding of chemistry, physics, biology or any other science. It's an attitude."
Growing up in Lebanon, Shakhashiri came to the United States in 1957 at age 17. He went on to earn a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Maryland in 1968 before arriving on the UW-Madison campus in 1970 where he put on his first show that fall.
The show, which featured guests like Santa Claus, Madison mayors, university chancellors and a Bucky Badger donning protective lab gear, has become a staple event for Madison-area families around Christmas. It would also be broadcast by PBS Wisconsin and other public television stations around the country.
Shakhashiri even upheld the annual event on the East Coast in the late-80s while serving at the National Science Foundation, including a Washington D.C. performance where then-U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle was in attendance.
Aside from the holiday display, which is meant to inspire an appreciation for science, Shakhashiri was an assistant director at the National Science Foundation, has advocated across the country for science education and literacy, and served as president of the American Chemical Society in 2012, according to the statement.
The show would feature glow in the dark liquids, exploding balloons and other experiments, along with Shakhashiri wearing a red T-shirt with the words "Science is fun" printed on the chest.
"It's not only a slogan," he told the Wisconsin State Journal in 2019. "It's a philosophy."