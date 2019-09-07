UW-Madison police made 20 arrests and issued 22 citations during Saturday's first home football game of the season.
The number of arrests and citations are similar to last year's first two home football Saturdays.
Of the 22 citations, 21 were issued to UW students. All but one of the arrests were also UW students.
Nineteen of the citations were for underage alcohol and three were for possessing a false ID.
Welcoming the team
Mary Steinkraus and her husband, Tom, right, encourage Wisconsin players as they exit team buses before the start of the team's home opener against Central Michigan at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Impromptu performance
Members of the UW Marching Band's drum line, including Jimmy Forman, right, entertain fans at The Red Zone bar on Regent Street before the start of Wisconsin's home opener against Central Michigan at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Enjoying the impromptu performance at left is C.J. Zabat, a former drum major with the band. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Well-traveled mascot
A mounted badger atop a vehicle greets fans to a tailgate party along Regent Street before the start of Wisconsin's home opener against Central Michigan at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. The mascot belongs to Joe and Dee Balistreri of Madison who said they have been displaying it prior to games for over 30 years. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Bucky love
Quorra Agushi, 3, shares an embrace with Wisconsin mascot Bucky Badger during a gathering at UW-Madison's Union South before the start of the Badgers home opener against Central Michigan at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Badger Bash at Union South
Wisconsin football fans celebrate during a party at Union South before the start of the team's home opener against Central Michigan at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Fired up fans
Wisconsin football fans celebrate during a party at Union South before the start of the team's home opener against Central Michigan at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Burgers for Badger fans
UW-Madison Union South worker Luke Britch tends a grill during a fan event at the venue before the start of Wisconsin's home opener against Central Michigan at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Spirit Squad
Members of the UW-Madison Spirit Squad entertain Wisconsin football fans during a party at Union South before the start of the team's home opener against Central Michigan at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Pre-game performance
Members of the UW-Madison Marching Band entertain Wisconsin football fans during a party at Union South before the start of the team's home opener against Central Michigan at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Passing the baton
New UW Marching Band director Corey Pompey accepts a director's baton from Wisconsin mascot Bucky Badger during a party at Union South before the start of the Badgers home opener against Central Michigan at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Regent Street revelers
Wisconsin fans revel from balconies along Regent Street before the start of the Badgers home opener against Central Michigan at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. The mascot belongs to Joe and Dee Balistreri of Madison who said they have been displaying it prior to games for over 30 years. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Police reported 30 ejections from the game, including 24 UW students. There were 11 paramedic calls, two ambulance conveyances, 24 first aid calls, three people taken to detox and eight people who had a blood-alcohol level of .20 or higher.
