Regent Street revelers

Wisconsin fans revel from balconies along Regent Street before the start of the Badgers home opener against Central Michigan at Camp Randall.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

UW-Madison police made 20 arrests and issued 22 citations during Saturday's first home football game of the season.

The number of arrests and citations are similar to last year's first two home football Saturdays.

Of the 22 citations, 21 were issued to UW students. All but one of the arrests were also UW students.

Nineteen of the citations were for underage alcohol and three were for possessing a false ID.

Police reported 30 ejections from the game, including 24 UW students. There were 11 paramedic calls, two ambulance conveyances, 24 first aid calls, three people taken to detox and eight people who had a blood-alcohol level of .20 or higher.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments