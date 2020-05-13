UW-Madison led study confirms cats can be infected with COVID-19, transmit to other cats

Cats can get the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and pass the virus on to other cats, according to a study led by a UW-Madison researcher.
The laboratory study, which was published Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine, confirmed cats are able to become infected with SARS-CoV-2 — the official name of the new coronavirus — and transmit it to other uninfected cats.
The research, which involved American and Japanese researchers, was led by Yoshihiro Kawaoka, a professor at UW-Madison's School of Veterinary Medicine.
UW-Madison summarized the findings in a statement announcing the study.
The study suggests cats become infected with the virus through exposure to humans or other cats with COVID-19, but there's no evidence cats are able to transmit the coronavirus to humans.
It follows a previous study by Chinese researchers with similar findings that cats — as well as ferrets — can become infected and potentially pass on the virus, along with reports of big cats at the Bronx Zoo in New York City testing positive for the new coronavirus.
Researchers infected three cats with samples of the new coronavirus taken from a human patient. Three cats not given the coronavirus were put in cages with the infected cats. Within six days, the coronavirus was present in nasal swabs of all six cats.
The six cats included in the study did not show signs of illness from the virus.
"That was a major finding for us — the cats did not have symptoms," Kawaoka said in the statement.
Kawaoka and another UW-Madison researcher involved in the study, Peter Halfmann, said in the statement people with symptoms of COVID-19 should try to avoid contact with cats, and cat owners should keep their pets inside to limit interaction with other cats.
Pet owners should speak with their veterinarians first about whether they should get their animals tested for the new coronavirus, Keith Poulsen, the director of the university's Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, said in the statement.
The lab is targeting testing for pets that live with people more at-risk of COVID-19, such as companion animals in nursing homes, he said.
