UW-Madison further commits to the study of psychedelics

After years of research, the University of Wisconsin-Madison is finally launching a new center for its ongoing studies into psychedelic compounds.
The Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances will expand the scope of psychedelic research at UW-Madison, building on clinical studies that have been done on campus since 2014. Several other universities, such as Yale and New York University, have also invested in research on psychedelics as a treatment for headaches, alcohol abuse and depression.
Paul Hutson, founding director and UW–Madison School of Pharmacy professor, stated that the center has been a collaborative project between several UW researchers. With so many experts on campus, he said, creating a center to bring their work together just made sense.
“We looked around at everybody that was in this space here on campus, and we thought, ‘we really should coordinate some of the work that we're doing,’” Hutson said. They are not only, he said, “trying to make the research more efficient, but also trying to develop an educational program on campus that provides science-based, objective information about this class of chemicals.”
The announcement of the new center further emphasizes UW-Madison’s commitment to studying psychedelics. Earlier this year, the university confirmed that it would be launching a master’s program in therapeutic use of psychoactive drugs in fall 2021. The School of Pharmacy’s online curriculum explores the therapeutic development of psychedelic compounds and psychoactive drugs for its master’s program — the only accredited one of its kind in the U.S.
The Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances plans to partner with the program in research and for educational opportunities. The new center will also be a “multidisciplinary endeavor,” with experts coming from the university’s pharmacy, public health, letters and science, human ecology and education departments. The science, history and cultural significance of psychedelics will be studied hand-in-hand.
“Other academic centers around the country have really focused more on the clinical trials that they're doing, and not on the combination of clinical trials, basic science and the liberal arts. I think ours is going to be a rather unique center,” Hutson said.
The center will focus specifically on psilocybin, commonly referred to as magic mushrooms, and MDMA. According to a news release from the university, four clinical trials in phases 1 to 3 are underway to prepare for submitting applications for new drugs to the Food and Drug Administration. These include studying the effectiveness of MDMA in treating PTSD, and psilocybin for major depression and opioid addiction.
Hutson believes that the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) will approve psilocybin and MDMA within the next five years, and that the Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances will be ready to meet the need for more research into how these drugs can improve patients’ lives.
“Before, we didn’t feel the need to make a big fuss about it,” Hutson stated. “There are some that might feel that psychedelics are something to be avoided in FDA approved clinical research. But I think we're finally getting past that.”
