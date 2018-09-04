The University of Wisconsin-Madison will open two new cultural center "startup spaces" to serve students who have Asian and Latinx cultural, ethnic or racial identities, in response to the efforts of student organizers to create such spaces.
The new offices will be called the Latinx Cultural Center — Latinx referring to those with a Latin American racial or cultural identity — and the APIDA Cultural Center — APIDA referring to students who identify as Asian, Pacific Islander or Desi (a term referring to a wide range of South Asian people). The 600-square-foot centers will be in the Red Gym at 716 Langdon St., and will officially open next year following remodeling scheduled for the building in the winter.
In the meanwhile, the students involved in the push for the centers say they intend to move into their new respective homes as soon as possible, and run them in an unofficial capacity.
“We’ll do our best with the spaces that we’re given,” said Riley Tsang, a 20-year-old senior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who helped create the APIDA center.
The student organizers are calling the new centers “startup spaces” to acknowledge that these are new, evolving projects.
“It really reflects a powerful idea of immigrants,” said Tsang. “We’re taking what we can, and building a better future for the people that follow us.”
According to the UW-Madison’s data digest from March 2018, students categorized as Asian comprise about 5.7 percent of the student body. Students considered Hispanic comprise 5 percent.
White students constitute the overwhelming majority, representing 68.8 percent of the student body.
Cultural centers are spaces that highlight the voices of specific racial and cultural ethnic groups, providing them with academic resources and culturally relevant programming, according to Gabe Javier, the assistant dean of students at the UW-Madison and the director of the school’s Multicultural Student Center. He said the spaces help “find a home” for students of color on a predominantly white campus.
“Students of color have specific needs, and this is one type of intervention to help them,” Javier said.
The campus already has two cultural centers: The Black Cultural Center, also in the Red Gym, and the American Indian Student & Cultural Center, at 215 N. Brooks St.
Tsang said that possibly the most important function the centers will serve is to provide a safe space for students to congregate. He said he envisions the APIDA center as a homey environment “where students feel like they’ll be able to toss off their backpack and chat with friends for a while.”
Tsang said he first met with Javier last year to discuss an APIDA center after noticing a lack of on-campus resources geared toward Asian-Americans. He said he wanted to create a space to help build community and a sense of belonging for APIDA students.
“This feeling of belongingness, it’s really important to retention and academic performance,” he said.
Students behind the push for the Latinx center were not available for comment. But in a press release from the UW-Madison, Latinx center organizers echoed Tsang’s sentiments about the role the spaces play to create a sense of belonging.
“I want all high school students to feel that if they come here, they belong here,” said Alondra Avitia in the release. “You want to feel that sense of belonging the minute you set foot on a campus.”
A campus climate survey conducted in 2016 by the Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement and the UW Survey Center found that while 87 percent of white students felt welcome on campus, fewer students of color said the same. Among Southeast Asian respondents, 58 percent felt welcome. Among “other Asian-American” students, it was 72 percent. Among Latinx students, it was 67 percent.
Tsang said that he personally has felt a sense of not belonging in Madison and on campus. Once, when out dancing with friends, he said he was even the target of racial slurs.
Tsang and his fellow student Shannon Thao, who has since graduated, formed a committee and spent months drafting a proposal for the APIDA center, which used data from the climate survey and examples of similar centers at peer institutions to make their case. Tsang presented the proposal to then-Dean of Students Lori Berquam in March. She did not initially agree to fund the center, said Tsang.
Tsang said it wasn’t until the APIDA committee teamed up with students pushing for the Latinx center, along with representatives of the American Indian center, that administrators agreed to carve out a space for the centers as part of the remodeling planned for the Red Gym.
Tsang said he feels somewhat disappointed that it took so much effort on the part of students to create the centers.
“(Students) have to put a lot of effort into student activism to affect these negative situations,” he said. “I really hope that in the future, the university will help support students in making student-led change.”
However, he also felt excited and optimistic about their future. He said he sees the centers’ creation as an important first step toward more systemic change that he hopes to see reflected in everything from university policy to how buildings are named.
“We want to create communities where students can be their fullest selves. That permeates from the top,” he said.
The new centers will be tied administratively to the Multicultural Student Center, itself a program within the school’s Division of Student Life that strives to serve students of color and other historically underrepresented populations within the student body.