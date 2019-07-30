University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics are now among the 20 best hospitals in the entire nation for the first time ever, according to U.S. News & World Report’s latest rankings released Monday.
Among the more than 4,500 hospitals that were analyzed, University Hospital and UW Health were ranked 17th. It’s the first time UW Hospitals have made it onto the U.S. News “Honor Roll”, an annual top-20 list of the most highly ranked hospitals.
“This represents a huge leap forward in the rankings for UW Health,” UW Health CEO Dr. Alan Kaplan said in a statement.
In addition to the Honor Roll designation, UW Hospital retained its ranking of the best hospital in the state of Wisconsin for the eighth year in a row. UW Hospital has received this distinction every year since U.S. News introduced it in 2012.
UW Hospital also ranked highly in 12 of the 16 categories for medical and surgical specialties. If a hospital ranks in the top 50 for one of the categories, that means it is in the top 2% of hospitals in the U.S.
The highest specialty rankings attained were in gynecology at 12th, urology at 14th and orthopedics at 19th.
The hospital was also in the top 50 for geriatrics, which ranked 21st; cardiology and heart surgery, 25th; gastroenterology and GI surgery, 26th; diabetes and endocrinology, 27th; pulmonology and lung surgery, 34th; neurology and neurosurgery, 47th; cancer, 48th; ear, nose and throat, 49th; and nephrology, 50th.
While UW Hospital ranked in 12 specialties, only 165 of the hospitals that were evaluated ranked in at least one specialty.
The scores were determined by the hospitals’ use of advanced technologies, patient volume, nursing intensity and high-level care at trauma centers.
“It is very gratifying to be ranked among the nation’s top 20 hospitals,” Kaplan said. “I’m proud of the level of excellence our physicians and staff bring to work every day.”