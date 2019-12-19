UW Hospital and Clinics nurses announce they have unionized

“The reality is that the dynamics can change in a matter of life and death for a patient like myself in the manner of minutes or seconds,” she said.

Mariah Clark, an emergency department nurse, called the nurse to patient ratio at the hospital “unacceptable” and said they’ve lost key nursing departments, prompting nurses to leave “left and right.”

A recent shift at the hospital has put profits over patients, she said. Without a union, she said, nurses fear retaliation and intimidation when advocating for themselves and their patients.

The nurses presented their demands to the board before the announcement, which includes setting safe nurse to patient ratios as well as the “Just Cause” standard to be reestablished, which are standards management must follow when disciplining or firing an employee.

“We hope they hear us loud and clear,” she said. “We need a union and we need it now.”

Linsenmeyer said he has worked at three hospitals, all of which have been unionized. He said being part of a union is integral to his identity as a nurse and offers important protections when advocating for patients. Earlier this year, he said, nurses realized they faced a choice: leave or organize.

Ballantyne said the hospital has prioritized efficiency. For instance, they will send nurses home without pay when the hospital feels they are not needed. While this might work in a factory, he argued, it doesn’t work for hospitals, where nursing staff requirements “change rapidly, abruptly and without warning.”

