UW Hospital and Clinics nurses announce they have unionized

More than five years after their union contracts ended, nurses at University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics announced Thursday they have revived their union.
Nurses say they have been organizing over a staffing crisis, a shortage of hospital beds and lack of job security. They began organizing early this year and collected authorization cards from a majority of the more than 2,000 nurses.
Although Wisconsin Act 10, passed in 2011, eliminated collective bargaining rights for University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics Authority workers, the nurses are demanding voluntary recognition from the UWHCA Board of Directors — which they say is within their power.
Dr. Ford Ballantyne, a cardiologist who has worked at the hospital for 50 years, said conditions at the hospitals have driven out nurses. The number of full-time nurses has dropped from 4,000 in 2017 to just 1,500 a year later, he said.
"Nurses need a voice,” he said. “The union is that voice.”
According to a letter sent by the nurses, the board can voluntarily enter into a meet-and-confer process with their union, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin. The meet-and-confer process is similar to collective bargaining.
UW Health spokesperson Tom Russell said since the state eliminated collective bargaining for UW Hospital and Clinics employees, and the pre-existing collective bargaining agreements expired, UWHCA has implemented processes to obtain employee feedback, including forums and surveys, that it has then used to shape the decisions and direction of the organization.
Chuck Linsenmeyer, a nurse with 29 years of experience in the cardiac catheterization laboratory at UW Hospital, said nurses feel unsupported by administration, however. In a press release, he said their movement is “essentially an uprising” spurred on by “unacceptable changes to staffing levels and nurse/patient ratios.”
Nurses also said the hospital has decreased capacity in some departments, which has resulted in patients frequently outpacing the number of available beds. Patients have spent nights in the hallways of the emergency room, a press release said.
You have free articles remaining.
Health systems across the nation are experiencing challenges in ensuring they have enough health care professionals for now and the future, Russell said. He said the system recognizes the importance of nurses and staff and continues to develop “aggressive and innovative programs to recruit, retain and train the nurses and staff.”
“While the Madison area has not been hit as hard as some other areas of the country, it is still a critical concern for UW Health,” he said.
State Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, who attended and spoke at the press conference at First Unitarian Society, said nurses are facing unsafe and unjust conditions. She experienced the “unparalleled” care of UW Hospital and Clinics' nurses when she donated a kidney to her father and faced complications. She said she owes her life to UW Hospital staff.
“The reality is that the dynamics can change in a matter of life and death for a patient like myself in the manner of minutes or seconds,” she said.
Mariah Clark, an emergency department nurse, called the nurse to patient ratio at the hospital “unacceptable” and said they’ve lost key nursing departments, prompting nurses to leave “left and right.”
A recent shift at the hospital has put profits over patients, she said. Without a union, she said, nurses fear retaliation and intimidation when advocating for themselves and their patients.
The nurses presented their demands to the board before the announcement, which includes setting safe nurse to patient ratios as well as the “Just Cause” standard to be reestablished, which are standards management must follow when disciplining or firing an employee.
“We hope they hear us loud and clear,” she said. “We need a union and we need it now.”
Linsenmeyer said he has worked at three hospitals, all of which have been unionized. He said being part of a union is integral to his identity as a nurse and offers important protections when advocating for patients. Earlier this year, he said, nurses realized they faced a choice: leave or organize.
Ballantyne said the hospital has prioritized efficiency. For instance, they will send nurses home without pay when the hospital feels they are not needed. While this might work in a factory, he argued, it doesn’t work for hospitals, where nursing staff requirements “change rapidly, abruptly and without warning.”
Are you a hospital employee who’s concerned about staffing? Or a patient that has been affected by a shortage of hospital staff? The Cap Times and Wisconsin Watch want to hear from you. Email pschorr@wisconsinwatch.org or call/text us at 608-285-2408.
Seke Ballard and Seun Adedeji envision a Bronzeville, a Chicago and an Illinois revitalized by a cannabis industry that is operated by people reflecting the diversity of the state.